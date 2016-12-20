Bannon Offers Advice For Yahoo Account Holders

It’s estimated that 500 million Yahoo accounts have been compromised through hacking, potentially leaving sensitive information in the hands of people who will use it for financial gain.

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ Mike Bannon says, there is one quick way to protect your account

“The best thing to do if you have a Yahoo account is to change your password. In fact, people should change their password on a regular basis for this very reason.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, for the most part, there have no reports of theft in connection with the massive breach