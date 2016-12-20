Fitzpatrick: Adegbile’s Appointment Perversion of Justice

A Bucks County Congressman who is finishing up his political career and a Pennsylvania U.S. Senator voted to another term in the Senate, have both come out in recent days to oppose President Obama’s appointment of Debo Adegbile to a six year term on the U.S Civil Rights Commission.

Bucks County Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick released a statement saying, Adegbile has continued to defend convicted cop killer, Mumia Abu-Jamal. Fitzpatrick calls it a perversion of justice and that Adegbile should be disqualified from enhancing the enforcement of Federal Civil rights laws. Pennsylvania U.S Senator Pat Toomey echoed the words of his Republican colleague by denouncing the appointment. Mumia Abu Jamal was convicted of murdering Philadelphia Police Officer, William Faulkner in 1981. A Jury sentenced Abu-Jamal to death, but his sentence was ultimately changed to life in prison at the request of the Faulkner family due to the on going appeals process.