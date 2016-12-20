Former CIA Agent: Instructions For Attack Were Online

Another suspected terror attack and this time in Berlin, Germany. The attack was similar to the carnage in France in July with the use of a truck.

Clare Lopez, former CIA agent, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, instructions for the attack were posted on a website.

“In Islamic state’s online magazine called Ramia, which just came out at the beginning of December and talked about exactly how to use a heavy truck to rundown people and even mentioned Christmas Festivals, where this attack took place.”

Lopez, Vice President for Research and Analysis at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C. says Jihad is now in its 7th phase, which says is an all out confrontation against non Muslims and will last until 2020.