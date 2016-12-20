NP School Board Moving Forward with Bond Issue.

A long term debt is the focus of action for the North Penn School Board. Officials have plans to carry out bond refinancing to tackle debt through borrowing 20 million dollars at current rates in the market to pay off a debt borrowed in 2011.

The savings through the move was thought to be 850,000. Now officials believe that number will be more accurately reflected in the area of 560,000. The savings is still considered a positive figure. Most of the money is being used for elementary school renovations. The North Penn School Board meets again on January 9th at 7:30 at the District Educational Services Venter on Hancock Street in Lansdale.