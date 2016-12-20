Pediatrician Charged with Child Porn Found Dead in His Cell

A Pennsburg pediatrician, who was arrested for allegedly having children pornography on a cellphone he owned is found dead is his prison cell.

An investigation is on going to try to determine how 48 year old, Dr. David Kennedy died. He was pronounced dead at around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Lower providence. An autopsy has been completed on Kennedy, but the coroner is still waiting for toxicology reports. The investigation is being handled by the Montgomery County D.A.’s Office. Kennedy was arrested after an on call nurse at his business, Personal Care Pediatrics in Pennsburg, was given a cellphone to use. The nurse, after allegedly finding explicit images of children under 18 on the phone, called police. According to police, Kennedy admitted that he visited websites that featured images of children. He was in jail after failing to provide 250,000 bail. He was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on January 31st. Records show that Kennedy practiced in Pennsburg for 21 years.