Casey’s Hope For President Elect Donald Trump

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey is concerned about some of President elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Casey says, there’s two sides of Donald Trump.

“My hope is when he takes the Oval Office that the pragmatic businessman, Donald Trump shows up everyday, versus the Donald Trump who carried out a campaign that divided people and just hope he’ll be more practical as Commander in Chief.”

Casey says, many of Trump’s cabinet nominees have little experience in the departments they’re be nominated to oversee, but since Trump’s surprising election victory, the markets reflect confidence that the economy moving forward

“There were those who said the markets were going to tank and was going to be worse than Brexit and here we are, it’s just taken off. I thinks it’s an optimism out there that he’s going to get things going.”

That’s the President of Univest Wealth Management, Kevin Norris, a guest on Comment Pleas By Univest Tuesday. He says, tax cuts and regulation reductions could enhance economic growth that has been lacking for eight years.