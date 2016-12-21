Intelligence Expert: Sharia is The Real Problem

Former CIA agent Clare Lopez says the most recent attack carried out by Jihadists in Berlin, Germany, should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. and western nations.

Lopez says fighting terrorism is not the right strategy.

“That’s got to stop. We are not fighting terrorism. We are fighting to be free of Sharia, to live under our Constitution as free people, free of Islamic law.”

Lopez adds the U.S. needs to develop core objectives and imperatives in eliminating Jihadists and Lopez says, as part of that strategy, the U.S. should stay out of fights between Muslim factions around the world. Lopez says it’s a losing prospect.

“When Shiite Jihadies are fighting Sunni Jihadies, what is the core compelling United States security interest that demands that we get in the middle of that and tip the balance to one set of Jihadists that hate and want to kill us to another set of Jihadists who hate us and want to kill us.”

Lopez, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday, is the Vice President of Research and Analysis at the Center For Security Policy in Washington, D.C.