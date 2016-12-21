No Tax Increase in Franconia

It’s a message that taxpayers like to hear especially at this time of year.

In Franconia, residents will be paying the same tax structure as they did in 2016. Officials say the 2017 General Fund of $5.4 million in revenue is greater than expenses of $5.3 million. Residents who own a home assessed at $166,000 will pay just over $319. The largest expenses in Franconia, Police and Public works, are estimated at about $3.3 million. Legislative and executive cost come in at just over $578,000.