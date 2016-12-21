No Tax Increase in Franconia

/in /by

It’s a message that taxpayers like to hear especially at this time of year.

In Franconia, residents will be paying the same tax structure as they did in 2016. Officials say the 2017 General Fund of $5.4 million in revenue is greater than expenses of $5.3 million. Residents who own a home assessed at $166,000 will pay just over $319. The largest expenses in Franconia, Police and Public works, are estimated at about $3.3 million. Legislative and executive cost come in at just over $578,000.

Related posts:

  1. Hope For Cuba Found. in Bucks Weighs In on Castro Death
  2. Local Church Hosts Organization on Human Trafficking
  3. Retailers Look For Consumers To Spend This Holiday Season
  4. Lansdale Borough Expands Its Reach to Residents
  5. Judge To Decide If 13 Women Can Testify at Cosby Trial
  6. Former CIA Agent: Instructions For Attack Were Online