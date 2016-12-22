Changes to Pa. Law on Divorce Issue

A Lansdale based divorce lawyer says, Pennsylvania law changed earlier this month.

Kirsten Balzer was a co-host on Wednesday’s Legally Speaking Program, sponsored by Rubin, Glickman, Steinberg and Gifford. Blazer says, on December 5th, the two year required separation in contested divorces was cut in half.

“The crux of the change of the law really comes to when spouses are actually separating. If parties have separated prior to December 5th then they are potentially still under the old law, which means they have to wait out a two year period of separation. Whereas if they separated on or after December 5th, it’s going to be a one year period of separation.”

Balzer says, the new law raises some issues, but is designed to reduce time and money.