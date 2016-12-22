Lansdale Budget Approved with No Tax Hike

Lansdale Borough Council Wednesday night approved a budget for next year and as announced earlier this month the spending plan does not include a property tax hike, but that’s not the way this story started.

The preliminary budget approved in November plugged a 170,000 deficit with a five percent tax increase but a subsequent version used spending cuts to balance revenue with expenses. Borough Council Member Leon Angelichio is glad about the happy ending.

“I was an opponent of any tax increase primarily because of the county’s increasing taxes and the school district is also increasing taxes.”

The previous tax increase came last year and with the electric and sewer rate hikes accompanying, which cost the average homeowner in the Borough almost 400 dollars.