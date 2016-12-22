Process Continues in Sale of Performing Arts Center

Settlement is scheduled Thursday morning on the old Performing Arts Center in Lansdale. but an issue has come up that will likely stand in the way of Borough officials selling the West Main Street building until after the start of the new year.

Buyer M.E.H investments earlier this week asked that the property be transferred to a related business entity instead of itself. Borough Council President Denton Burnell says that’s not a deal breaker but Lansdale officials will need to do their homework on the new buyer.

“We extended the potential date of closing until at least January 20th so we can work out this kinks and M.E.H is still committed.”

The agreed upon sale price for the old performing arts center is 311,000.