Scammer Alert For B.C.W.S.A Customers

Officials with the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority are sending out a scammer alert to customers.

Officials say customers have reported getting called and threatened with having their water shutoff if they failed to immediately pay the caller money. The scammers have been identifying themselves as B.C.W.S.A employees. The Bucks County Sewer and Water Authority does not make collection calls. B.C.W.S.A Officials are trying to determine where the calls originated from in an effort to take further action to protect customers. Customers who receive such a call are asked to contact B.C.W.S.A at 215-343-2538.