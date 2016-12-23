Body of Missing Teen Found in Luzerne County

The top law enforcement officials of three counties were in Doylestown Thursday to announce that the case involving a missing teenage girl from Abington Township has become a homicide investigation.

The dismembered body of 14 year old Grace Packer was found almost two months ago in the woods of Luzerne County by hunters in upstate Pennsylvania. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says no one has been charged with the murder but the mother of the girl withheld critical information after reporting her daughter missing.

“There was enough information that we gathered that she didn’t do and some of the things that said were being done that did not match up with the evidence that we wer able to develop so we arrested her.”

The family of the victim was moving into a house near Quakertown when she went missing last July. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says law enforcement officials want to talk with anyone who may have seen 41 year old Sara Packer with her daughter this past summer.

“Especially in any public settings, like retail stores in the Abington or Quakertown areas. Anyone having this information should contact the Bucks County detectives.”

Bucks County Detectives are leading the murder investigation.