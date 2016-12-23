Record Number Travel This Holiday Season

The Christmas and New Year travel season started Friday and extends through Monday, January 2nd.

AAA East Central Legislative Affairs Director Theresa Podguski says, a record 103 million people will be traveling.

“Mid Atlantic, which includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York about 11.9 million travelers will be traveling for the year end holidays, and that is an increase of about a half percent over last year.”

Podgeski adds, 90 percent of people will travel by car due to favorable gas prices