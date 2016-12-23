Toomey Looks Forward to Friendlier Business Environment

Pennsylvania U.S Senator Pat Toomey is ready for another term in office after his election victory.

He says he’s willing to work with President Elect Donald Trump on some key issues in hopes of transforming a stagnant economy to one that will be a forceful job creator.

“I think we can reform this disastrous tax code and encourage more work and savings and investment. We need to get ride of the things that drive companies away from the United States. Regulations are stifling economic growth.”

Toomey, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday, cites Obamacare, Dodd Frank and an out of control E.P.PA as reasons the economy has continued to struggle.