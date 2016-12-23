http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2016-12-23 13:44:482016-12-23 13:44:48Victim Identified in Pottstown Fire
Victim Identified in Pottstown Fire
A 50 year old man found dead in a Pottstown apartment fire has been identified as David Juck, found on the 2nd floor.
Fire officials say, the blaze erupted at around 1:30 Friday morning on the 400 block of High street. The Red Cross is helping 6 families with lodging who displaced due to the fire.