Victim Identified in Pottstown Fire

A 50 year old man found dead in a Pottstown apartment fire has been identified as David Juck, found on the 2nd floor.

Fire officials say, the blaze erupted at around 1:30 Friday morning on the 400 block of High street. The Red Cross is helping 6 families with lodging who displaced due to the fire.

