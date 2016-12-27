Bannon: Good Time to Check Credit Card Statements

Now that Christmas shopping has come to an end, Bucks County’s consumer champ, Mike Bannon reminds consumers to take to a thorough look over credit card statements.

Bannon says, a lot can happen when your busy during the holiday season.

“The point I want to make is that at this time of year we see many mistakes on credit card bills. A lot times we’ve seen double charges by accident, but sometimes we see fraudulent activities.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition is the Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection. Bannon says, consumers can call him about this and other consumer related concerns at 215-348-6060