Couple Accused of Armed Home Invasion

A man and woman face charges related to an armed robbery of a Hatfield home.

45 year old Steven Gibson and 44 year old Helen Grant are accused of forcing their way into a home on the 100 block of Broad street in Hatfield Borough, ransacking the house and getting away a sum of money. Authorities say, a woman and her newborn child were home during the home invasion on December 22nd and the victim know the suspects and was able to identify them to Police. Gibson of Telford and Grant of Coopersburg face a preliminary hearing next Thursday. Gibson and Grant are being held on 100,000 cash bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.