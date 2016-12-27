Packer Out on Bail After Missing Daughter’s Body is Found

More information is coming out about the woman who’s daughter’s body was found by hunters in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

According to published reports, 41 year old Sara Packer who’s now out on bail, adopted Grace Packer as a small child with David Packer. They are now divorced. Since their divorce he has been convicted of sexually molesting two minors. Packer is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and relate offenses in connection with allegedly providing Police with misleading information when reporting her 14 year old daughter missing while they were in the process of moving from Abington Township to Quakertown this past July. Records also indicate Sara Packer was employed by the Child Welfare Department in Northampton County until 2010.