Casey Concerned Medicaid Will Be Targeted

Pennsylvania U.S Senator Bob Casey says he’s hopeful President Elect Donald Trump will make good on his campaign promise to invest in the country’s infrastructure.

Casey says it’s an area where Democrats and Republicans can work together. Casey says there is another potential rift brewing over proposed changes to Medicaid.

“If they try to turn Medicaid into a block grant program and sending it back to the states, it’ll be devastating for people trying to get into nursing homes and it’ll hurt a lot of families that have babies born. I will fight it.”

Casey also hopes lawmakers ease up on their intentions of repealing the Affordable Care Act.