Fitzpatrick Prepares to Enter Private Sector

Bucks County Republican Congressman, Mike Fitzpatrick is getting ready to say goodbye to public life.

After nearly 20 years in Washington and prior to that a Bucks County Commissioner, Fitzpatrick’s term ends next week.

“I’m really going to miss it, especially helping people and speaking out on important issues, and the interaction with the news media, particularly WNPV. However, I’ll also enjoy being back in my area and being able to talk with people. I’ve always believed that public service should not be a permanent profession.”

Fitzpatrick was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Program Wednesday afternoon.