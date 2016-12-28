New Law on The Sale of Alcohol Underway in Pa.

Changes in Pennsylvania alcohol sales will allow beer outlets to expand their sale of products.

Towamencin Beverage in Kulpsville realized the change in late summer.

“Since August you can buy wine to go. You can buy four bottles of wine.”

That’s Crystal McNeill of Towamencin Beverage and C.J.’s Dog House, owned by the McNeill family. In the new year, the sale of beer will be permitted in smaller forms.

“Starting January 17th Towamencin Beverage will be able to sell six packs and four packs.

McNeill was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday