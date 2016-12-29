No Tax Increase in Hatfield Township

Homeowners in Hatfield Township will not see a tax increase in 2017 after the Township Commissioners approve the budget for next year.

The Township Commissioners did increase pool pass prices by three percent for 2017 at the Hatfield Aquatic Center. Revenues and expenditures came in even, according to the commissioners, at around 13.2 million dollars. A resident with a home assessed at 140,000 will pay an average of 365 dollars per year. Four million dollars in the budget is set aside for public safety. Hatfield Township employees 27 police officers.