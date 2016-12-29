Proposed State Law Looks to Address Sanctuary Campuses

Under a proposed Pa. House bill, sponsored by State Rep. Jerry Knowles, colleges and universities that declare themselves sanctuary campuses would lose state funding.

Knowles says, citizens can’t select the laws they want to follow.

“All they need to do is comply with Federal Law and everything will be fine. If they decide they are going to be a sanctuary university or a sanctuary college then they are going to forefeet any state funding they are going to get.”

Knowles adds, it’s their duty by federal law to report a student that is illegally in the country. Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania have declared themselves sanctuary campuses.