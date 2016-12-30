Act 89 Continues to Be Fueled at The Pump

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking back on 2016 as a year that saw the repair of bridges and highways.

Act 89 provided the funds to carry out its objectives.

“We were able to award 2.4 billion dollars in contracts in 2016, but the unfortunate fact is we still fall far short of our needs.”

That’s PennDOT Secretary, and former Montgomery County commissioner Leslie Richards. One of the ways PennDOT will be able to continue its projects is through the gas tax, which sees another bump starting this Sunday by 8 cents at the pumps.