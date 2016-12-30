Armed Robberies Cost Phila. Man Two Sentences

/in /by

A Philadelphia man found guilty for a series of armed robberies in Montgomery County along with a Wawa holdup in Hatfield in 2015 will spend the next 10 to 20 years in prison.

51 year old, Francis Algarin was found guilty in the armed robberies. Algarin’s sentence is also concurrent with a 6 to 15 year sentence for armed bank robberies in Bucks County.

Related posts:

  1. Man First to Be Sentenced in Montco. For Human Trafficking
  2. Man Locked Up For Allegedly Choking 6 Year Old Boy
  3. Opioid Crisis Top Issue For D.A. and Local Law Enforcement
  4. Montco. Fugitive Behind Bars in England
  5. Nockamixon Woman Behind Bars on High Bail Accused of Thefts
  6. Body of Missing Teen Found in Luzerne County