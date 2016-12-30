http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2016-12-30 08:52:572016-12-30 08:52:57Armed Robberies Cost Phila. Man Two Sentences
Armed Robberies Cost Phila. Man Two Sentences
A Philadelphia man found guilty for a series of armed robberies in Montgomery County along with a Wawa holdup in Hatfield in 2015 will spend the next 10 to 20 years in prison.
51 year old, Francis Algarin was found guilty in the armed robberies. Algarin’s sentence is also concurrent with a 6 to 15 year sentence for armed bank robberies in Bucks County.