Lt. Kromdyk: Don’t Mix Car Keys with Alcohol

Police jurisdictions throughout the region will be on the lookout for drunk drivers this weekend.

Lt. Alex Kromdyk with the Lansdale Borough Police Department says, expect extra patrols in the North Penn Valley.

“The last thing we want to do is make arrests and especially where arrests are involved due to an accident that’s alcohol related. We want to make sure everybody has a good time but to do so responsibly.”

Kromdyk says, if you plan to drink, call a cab or a friend and if you’re going out with a group of people, by all means, nominate a designated driver before the evening starts, not half way through it.