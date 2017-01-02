Cosby’s Lawyer Wants Trial Moved Out of Montgomery County

Bill Cosby’s attorney, Brian McMonagle filed court papers on Friday in Montgomery County Court requesting a change of venue in the case that has brought national attention to then case and it’s that attention, according to McMonagle, that will make it impossible for the jury pool not to be influenced by the news media coverage and statements by Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele.

McMonagle says, Steele has referred to Cosby as a person who has spent most of his life preying on young women, even calling him a monster. McMonagle is asking that the trial, scheduled to start on June 5th in Montgomery County Court, be moved to an area with a more diverse jury pool and in a larger media market. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand with the use of pills and wine at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Constand, a citizen of Canada, was a Temple University employee at the time of the incident and was at Cosby’s palatial estate, according to testimony in Constand’s civil suit, seeking career advice when the sexual assault allegedly happened.