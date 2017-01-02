Governor Wolf Cites Administration Goals For 2017

Governor Wolf says, maintaining the focus on education and keeping the funding levels up will foster success in the state’s education system.

He says, it’s important to not give anything back that’s been achieved to give kids every advantage to excel. Wolf says, several other issues will need strict attention.

“Property tax relief, we have to do that and I need to look for good jobs for Pennsylvanians, the Schell Cracker Plant and I just announced 300 million dollars I the Port of Philadelphia that will create 2,000 jobs.

Wolf says, he’ll also continue the state’s fight on the opioid crisis.