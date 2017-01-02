A New Year’s Tradition on The Schuylkill River

Members of the Black Rock Boat Club greeted 2017 Sunday with several ski runs up and down the frigid waterway near the route 113 Bridge, downstream from Royersford.

Long time club member Gary Noll put on a show for those watching on shore but he didn’t cross the line.

“You don’t want to fall or get hurt. You want to get out their and push it to the limit, but something tell you, let’s just have fun today.”

Not far down river in West Norriton, the Port Indian Ski Club was having its own ski freeze. Club member Bart Blair went under after jumping up into the air while trying to do a back roll.

“Throw your head over your outside shoulder and throw the board up and it just rotates and then look for the water, but it didn’t work.”

The Port Indian event raises money for Camp Rainbow, a summer getaway in Schwenksville for under for children in need.