Mild Winter, But PennDOT Sec. Asks Drivers To Be Ready

Since the official start of winter on December 21st we haven’t had to deal with any major snow storms.

While that’s good news for drivers, PennDOT wants everyone to be prepared for the possibility of poor conditions, should snow or ice present a problem sometime in the coming weeks and months. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says when the day comes, drivers should use www.511pa.com to see where all of the snow plows are running.

“We understand that not everyone can stay home, so this is another tool that is now at their fingertips so that they can time when they leave and when they travel so that it’s right after a plow has put down salt and when it’s the safest time.”

Richards, a former Montgomery County Commissioner says, every plow is now equipped with a tracker. Richards also urges the public to remove snow and ice from their vehicles before getting on the roads and highways.