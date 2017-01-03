No Tax Increase in Worcester Township

Homeowners in Worcester Township will not be writing a larger check for property taxes in 2017 and there are no new taxes.

The Worcester Township Board of Supervisors passed the budget in mid December based on the four sources of revenue that are collected by the township, including, earned income tax, real estate transfer tax, cable television franchise fees and building permits. Worcester Township does not have a police department. The Township’s major expenditure is for road and maintenance program, which comes in at 815,000.