Pa. Legislature Starts New Session

Fiscal issues are expected to dictate the new session with the state running a 500 million dollar budget deficit this fiscal year.

It’s expected grow to more than 1.5 billion next year. F&M College Poll Director Dr. Terry Madonna says, while Governor Wolf has stated that he will not look for hikes in sales or income taxes, he says the Governor may revisit the severance tax on gas drillers, but there’s another elephant in the room.

“And even before we get to the end of the budget year the question is will the legislature pick up the debate over the pension reform for these two big pension systems. There have been proposals that have been in the legislature to modify the current pension system so we’ll have to see where that goes.”

Madonna says, whatever Governor Wolf tries to do he’ll be facing a Republican controlled Senate and House