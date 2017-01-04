http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-01-04 10:25:252017-01-04 10:25:25Leach Maps Out Objectives For 2017
Leach Maps Out Objectives For 2017
Elected officials were sworn in Tuesday in Harrisburg, among the local State Rep’s that took the oath, Marcy Toepel and Todd Stephens.
Bucks county republican Congressman Brain Fitzpatrick was sworn-in to his first term in Congress on Capitol Hill. State Senator Daylin Leach was also sworn-in.
“There’s an awful lot of things we need to do for Pennsylvania. We need to improve education funding, we need to raise the minimum wage. We need to address income inequality in a host of ways.”
Leach adds, gerrymandering and voter suppression are aslo top priorities in the new year.