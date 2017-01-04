Pa. State Police Release Holiday Weekend Statistics

The Pennsylvania State Police release numbers for dui’s, crashes and fatalities for the holiday weekend.

State Trooper Adam reed says, Troopers investigated 595 crashes, 46 were alcohol related.

“We hope some things change. Last year we arrested 309 for driving under the influence, but this past holiday weekend 328 people tested positive for drunk driving.”

Reed also says, there were fewer tickets for child safety seats not being properly installed and more drivers are using their seat belts. Two people were killed last, while four were killed in traffic crashed over the recent holiday weekend