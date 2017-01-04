Towamencin Officials Stay The Course

The Township Board of Supervisors held a reorganization meeting Tuesday night and Chairman Chuck Wilson was unanimously elected by his peers to hold the gavel for another year.

Vice Chair Laura Smith was also unanimously reelected. Smith says keeping the community pool on Weikel Road open during the upcoming swim season is one of her goals for this year.

“I’m passionate about the pool, I grew up there and I learned to swim there. So I want to make sure we make this work and that the pool opens and the swim team can swim.”

The Township currently has a request for proposals out seeking an agency that wants to lease and operate the pool this year. There is no money in the township budget to open it.