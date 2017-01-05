Kane’s Attorney Prepares for Appeal with Complaints

Former Pennsylvania attorney General, Kathleen Kane, convicted and sentenced in connection with leaking grand jury secrets, is moving forward with her appeal through her attorney, Joshua lock.

Lock filed a statement with Montgomery County Court Tuesday, pointing out nine complaints. Among the complaints filed by Lock is that Kane was the target of selective and vindictive prosecution, failure to provide a definition as to what constitutes secret information and not disqualifying Montgomery County Judges who were too close to the proceedings.