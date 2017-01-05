Kane’s Attorney Prepares for Appeal with Complaints

/in /by

Former Pennsylvania attorney General, Kathleen Kane, convicted and sentenced in connection with leaking grand jury secrets, is moving forward with her appeal through her attorney, Joshua lock.

Lock filed a statement with Montgomery County Court Tuesday, pointing out nine complaints. Among the complaints filed by Lock is that Kane was the target of selective and vindictive prosecution, failure to provide a definition as to what constitutes secret information and not disqualifying Montgomery County Judges who were too close to the proceedings.

Related posts:

  1. North Penn Commons: One of a Kind in The Nation
  2. Bucks County’s Consumer Champ Offers Brochure on Car Care
  3. Fire Prevention Week Takes Center Stage in Skippack
  4. Judge Orders House Arrest Suitability Study For Kane
  5. Lansdale’s Donation to NP Commons Discussed at Council
  6. Sparks Fly in Pretrial Hearing in Cosby Sex Assault Case