Lansdale’s Old Performing Arts Center Changing Hands

Settlement is scheduled Thursday on the old Performing Arts Center in Lansdale.

M.E.H Investments of Flourtown is buying the West Main Street Landmark from Lansdale Borough for 310,000. The redevelopment plans for the building include a restaurant on the first floor with apartments up top. Borough Council President Denton Burnell will be at the settlement table.

“We are anticipating going to closing with no issues. E will be actually be transferring the property to M.E.H Investments. They were able to work out their issues and they will receive the property as originally intended.”

Settlement on the old Performing Arts Center was initially scheduled for December, but it was delayed while the developer decided which of its business entities would be the buyer of record.