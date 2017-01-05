Macys Will Close Stores in Montco. and Bucks

The Holiday season was not a merry one for Macys. Based on poor sales during the holiday season and more consumers buying from online stores.

Macys has made the decision to close more than 65 stores nationwide. In Montgomery County, Macys will close its Plymouth Meeting Mall store and in Bucks County, the Neshaminy Mall Macys will close. The company will close the stores in the middle of the year. 10,000 employees across the county will lose their jobs.