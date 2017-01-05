Toomey: Cure For Healthcare is Competition

One of President Obama’s top achievements while in office has a bullseye on it, the Affordable Care Act, or as many of the law’s detractors refer to it, Obamacare.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is among a large number of Republicans who want the law repealed. Toomey used the auto industry as an example of free market enterprise, where people can choose from a wide variety of vehicles with multiple features.

“Insurance should work the same way and one of the best ways to do that is tare down the barrier at everybody’s state border and allow competition across state lines. Don’t mandate every provision that has to be in the insurance, let customers decide what they want in their insurance. If we did that we would have more competition, we would have lower prices and we would have health insurance plans that fit the needs of the person buying the plan.”

Toomey is calling for renewable health care plans that would allow individuals to automatically sign up again even if they develop a serious medical condition. A majority of Republican lawmakers desperately want the pre-existing condition clause reinstated, which would prevent millions of people from getting coverage. The A.C.A. prohibited companies from denying coverage based on a individual’s medical history.