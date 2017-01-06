Four New Members Appointed to MCCC Board of Trustees

The Montgomery County Commissioners have appointed four new trustees to the Board of Montgomery County Community College.

The four new trustees are Frank Custer, former communications spokesperson for the County, who retired last year. Lisa Binder, President of small business consulting firm, Michele Jervis Shultz, a bilingual early intervention speech pathologist at Montgomery County’s Intermediate Unit and Theresa Reilly, President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Abington Hospital Jefferson Health. Commissioner Val Arkoosh did not address any issues potentially related to the appointments, only saying the four new members fill gaps on the board.