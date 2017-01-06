McGee New Member on NP School Board

A marketing executive and resident of Upper Gwynedd Township receives the necessary votes to fill a vacancy on the North Penn School Board.

Patrick McGee, by a vote of 6 to 2, defeated fellow former candidate Tina Stoll to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of board member, Carolyn Murphy in December. McGee will fill the seat through 2017, and candidates will run in November to serve the rest of Murphy’s term. McGee has three children in the North Penn School District and was a candidate for the board in 2015.