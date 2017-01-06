Shapiro Reflects on Successes at Commissioners Meeting

Montgomery County Commissioner Vice Chair Josh Shapiro attended his last meeting of the Commissioners in an official capacity Thursday.

He was elected state attorney general in November and will be sworn-in as the top law enforcement officer of the commonwealth on January 17th. A panel of County Judges will interview candidates interested in replacing Shapiro the following week but Thursday was a day of reflection as the former Chairman looked back on his five years at the helm of county government.

“This job has afforded me the opportunity to make real change in the lives of people. On day one we adopted a new ethics policy and an open and transparent procurement policy. We instituted sound fiscal management practices. Who can say they can walk away from a government where debt is down, spending is down, the size of government is down, yet our operations and output are up.”

Thursday was also a day to bury the hatchet. Shapiro shook hands with Commissioner Joe Gale, the Republican Minority voice on the Board who was often at odds with Shapiro since he took office at the start of last year.