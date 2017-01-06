Shredder Passes Away at Elmwood Park Zoo

A Red Panda at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown has died, according to zoo officials.

The Panda, known as Shredder, was just two years. Zoo staff noticed that Shredder was experiencing labored breathing on the evening of January 3rd. Zoo vets discovered Shredder had an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs. Over course of several hours, Shredder slowly passed away. Shredder was found to have an enlarged heart.