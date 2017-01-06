Steele Responds To Cosby Request for Change of Venue

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele responds to bill Cosby’s request for a change of venue in his sex assault trial slated to begin June 5th.

Steele says the trial should stay in Montgomery County, but on Thursday Steele asked judge Steven O’Neill to allow for a jury from another county to empanelled for Cosby’s trial. Cosby’s attorney, Brian McMonagle says, potential jurors from Montgomery County have been influenced by the media and comments from Steele. During the last pre-trial hearing, Steele called Cosby a monster and an person who has preyed on young women most of his life.

