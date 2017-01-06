Toll Hike on The Pa. Turnpike

Pa Turnpike tolls will increase this Sunday morning at 12:01.

For drivers going from one interchange to the next the tolls will increase six percent.

“That toll will increase from 1.16 to 1.23 for those who pay with EZ-Pass. For cash customers it will go up 15 cents from 1.80 to 1.95.”

Pa Turnpike spokesman Carl Defebo says, for big rigs using EZ-Pass it will increase from 9.59 to 10.17. Cash Customers driving 18 wheelers will see an increase of 13.60 to 14.45. Defebo says, some of the funds will go to widening projects and PennDOT for the state’s mass transit needs.