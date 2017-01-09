Gale Calls For More Transparency in Montco. Government

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale wants to open up the press conference that currently follows commissioner meetings.

It is currently held behind closed doors with only reporters and county officials attending. Gale says letting the public in would improve government. transparency:

“I remember attending meetings several years ago when the press asked questions during the meeting and I think that’s a better way to inform the public. It was done I the past, it seemed to work well and I think that will create more accuracy and inform the public better of the issues.”

Gale is also proposing having county senior staff prepare a preliminary agenda a week or so ahead of Commissioner meetings and has said more than once that he feels out of the loop because he isn’t briefed on the agenda until the day before the meeting.