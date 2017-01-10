Univest : Dedicated to Community and Employees

Business growth has been questioned over the last several years.

In many cases the growth of a company, particularly in banking, has often led to the sale of the company. Rumors that Univest Bank may take that course were put to rest Monday afternoon by Univest C.E.O Jeff Schweitzer.

“There’s a lot of things we did from putting money into our corporate headquarters to making a more friendly environment for our employees to work in through building new branches that you wouldn’t do if you were setting it up for sale. Our goal is independence, it’s my goal and the board supports it. It’s our leadership team’s goal. As we’ve seen National Penn and Harleysville when they get sold a lot of people lose their jobs and it’s incredibly unfortunate. It’s not good for the community, customers or the employees.”

Schweitzer, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday afternoon, says Univest is taking a breather from acquiring other banks.