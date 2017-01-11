Arrested: North Penn High School R.O.T.C. Instructor

An R.O.T.C instructor at North Penn High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at the school.

45 year old, Mark Miller, known to students at North Penn as Major Miller, allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an 18 year old female student. The Montgomery County D.A.’s office says, Miller carried out the affair with the student in November and December. Miller’s alleged involvement with the student came to light in mid December when Towamencin Township Police Detectives were notified by the school administration after administrators received information from students that Miller and a student member of the R.O.T.C Program could be involved in a sexual affair. Miller was arrested Tuesday and charged with numerous counts of institutional sexual assault of a female student. Miller was released on 50,000 unsecured bail and waived his preliminary hearing, which will send the charges directly to Montgomery County Court. A court date has not been scheduled.