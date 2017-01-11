Casey Talks Support For Farmers at Pa. Farm Show

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey hopes to draft a strong farm bill for this year.

Casey says the Margin Protection Program for dairy farmer over several generations has come up short for dairy farmers.

“It Hasn’t worked as nearly as well as we had hoped. So we have got to do a lot more work on dairy, conservation and preservation of farms.”

The Margin Protection Program for dairy farmers is designed to address both catastrophic conditions as well as prolonged periods of low margins. Casey, who visited the Pa. Farm Show in Harrisburg, is a member of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee